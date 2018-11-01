https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Timberland-Bancorp-Fiscal-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13354202.php
Timberland Bancorp: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) _ Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $4.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Hoquiam, Washington-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.
The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.5 million.
Timberland Bancorp shares have increased almost 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 5 percent in the last 12 months.
