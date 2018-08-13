Tonix: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) on Monday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 76 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $1.05. A year ago, they were trading at $3.15.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNXP