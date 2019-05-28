https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Trans-World-Entertainment-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-13902032.php
Trans World Entertainment: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ Trans World Entertainment Corp. (TWMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Albany, New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
The specialty retailer posted revenue of $80.2 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 34 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.15.
