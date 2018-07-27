Tri Pointe: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $63.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $770.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $723.1 million.

Tri Pointe shares have fallen 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH