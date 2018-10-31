TriplePoint Venture Growth: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.9 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $17.7 million in the period.

TriplePoint Venture Growth shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.74, a fall of roughly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPVG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPVG