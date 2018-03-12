TriplePoint Venture Growth posts 4Q profit

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $11.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.2 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.5 million.

TriplePoint Venture Growth shares have fallen 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.80, a fall of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

