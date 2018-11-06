Two Harbors Investments: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $35.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $349.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $84.3 million.

Two Harbors Investments shares have fallen 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.80, a fall of 3 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWO