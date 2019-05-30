Ulta: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $192.2 million.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $3.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $12.83 to $13.03 per share.

Ulta shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $329.59, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

