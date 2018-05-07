Ultragenyx: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) _ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $30.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Novato, California-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.4 million.

Ultragenyx shares have increased 25 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $57.96, a fall of 5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RARE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RARE