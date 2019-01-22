United Community Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) _ United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Youngstown, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.2 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $111.3 million.

United Community Financial shares have climbed slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.14, a fall of slightly more than 6 percent in the last 12 months.

