United Fire: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) _ United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $44.5 million.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 91 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $305.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $332.3 million.

United Fire shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFCS