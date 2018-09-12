https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Value-Line-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13224779.php
Value Line: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 32 cents.
The investment research provider posted revenue of $9 million in the period.
Value Line shares have climbed 27 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.64, an increase of 48 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VALU
