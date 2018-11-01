Veeco: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) _ Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9 million in its third quarter.

The Plainview, New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 11 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $126.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Veeco expects its results to range from a loss of 25 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $105 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $132.6 million.

Veeco shares have fallen 36 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 47 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VECO