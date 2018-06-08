VeriFone: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ VeriFone Systems Inc. (PAY) on Friday reported a loss of $17 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The maker of terminals for electronic payments posted revenue of $438.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.5 million.

VeriFone shares have climbed 29 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $22.82, an increase of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

