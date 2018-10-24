Vertex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $128.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $784.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783 million.

Vertex shares have increased roughly 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $164.34, a rise of nearly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTX