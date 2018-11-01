ViaSat: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $517.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $464.5 million.

ViaSat shares have decreased 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 2 percent in the last 12 months.

