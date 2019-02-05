Viacom: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Viacom Inc. (VIAB) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $321 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The owner of Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

Viacom shares have risen 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 9 percent. The stock has dropped almost 9 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIAB