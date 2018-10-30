Voya: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $142 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $163 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297.8 million.

Voya shares have decreased 16 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $41.33, an increase of roughly 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA