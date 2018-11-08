Vuzix: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) _ Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Henrietta, New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The wearable device maker posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

Vuzix shares have decreased nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.14, a climb of 24 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VUZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VUZI