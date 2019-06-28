WageWorks: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ WageWorks Inc. (WAGE) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The provider of health, commuter and other employee benefits posted revenue of $118.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.2 million.

WageWorks shares have increased 87% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAGE