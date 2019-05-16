Walmart same store sales growth continues

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is posting another quarter of same-stores sales growth and profits topped Wall Street expectations.

The company on Thursday reported first quarter net income of $3.84 billion, or $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.13 per share. That beat per-share earnings projections by 11 cents, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

The world's largest retailer had revenue of $123.93 billion, missing forecasts for $125.33 billion.

Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, stuck to its outlook for the year.

