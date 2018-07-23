Washington Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) _ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $17.7 million.

The bank, based in Westerly, Rhode Island, said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $59.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.1 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Washington Trust shares have risen 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $60.60, a climb of 20 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WASH