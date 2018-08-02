Wayfair: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $100.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.13. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

Wayfair shares have climbed 34 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 42 percent in the last 12 months.

