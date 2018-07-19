Webster Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $81.7 million.

The Waterbury, Connecticut-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $328.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $293.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.1 million.

Webster Financial shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBS