Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 18-Jun. 22.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

AG Mortgage Inv Tr .50 from .475

Bank of Commerce Hldgs .04 from .03

Ennis .225 from .20

Farmers & Merchants Bncp .14 from .13

Fifth Third Bancorp .18 from .16

Granite Point Mtg Tr .40 from .38

MGM Growth Properties .43 from .42

National Fuel Gas .425 from .415

Realty Income .22 from .2195

Shoe Carnival .08 from .075

Starbucks .36 from .30

TPG RE Finance Trust .43 from .42

W.P. Carey Inc 1.02 from 1.015

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Acorn International ADR 14.97

Amerco .50

Capital Southwest .60

China Eastern Air ADR .40109

First Caribbean Intl Bk .025

Renren A ADR 9.1875

Systemax 1.00

Tri-Continental .2295

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Arch Capital Group Ltd 3 for 2 split

Horizon Bancorp 3 for 2 split

TMSR Holding 2 for 1 split

Trex Co 2 for 1 split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

8Point3 Energy Partners LP - Capital Dynamics Inc (977M)

Blackhawk Network Holdings - BHN Holdings Inc (3.5B)

Finish Line Inc (The) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (558M)

Layne Christensen Company - Granite Construction Inc (565M)

RPX Corp HGGC (555M)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Avalara Inc

Puxin Ltd

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Aptinyx Inc

Autoplus Therapeutics ADS

AvroBio Inc

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertain Inc pfd

electroCore Inc

Eidos Therapeutics Inc

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd

Magenta Therapeutics Inc

Martin Software Inc (from NYSE)

Naked Brand Group Ltd

Verticals Inc class A

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Ablynx NV ADS

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Porter Bancorp to Limestone Bancorp