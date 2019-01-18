NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 14-Jan. 18.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Alliant Energy .355 from .335

Ally Financial .17 from .15

Antero Midstream GP .164 from .144

BlackRock 3.30 from 3.13

Bluegreen Vacations .17 from .15

Citizens Financial Group .32 from .27

EnLink Midstream .275 from .271

Enterprise Bancorp .16 from .145

Enterprise Prdts Partners .435 from .4325

FB Financial .08 from .06

Fastenal Co .43 from .40

First Busey .21 from .20

First Community .11 from .10

Genesis Energy .55 from .54

Jacobs Engineering Grp .17 from .15

Kaiser Aluminum .60 from .55

Mesabi Trust 1.39 from .94

ONE Gas .50 from .46

Oneok Inc .86 from .855

Realty Income .2255 from .221

STAG Industrial .119 from .118

SYNNEX .375 from .35

Sierra Bancorp .18 from .16

Tallgrass Energy .52 from .51

Union Bankshares .31 from .30

Vornado Realty Tr .66 from .63

Washington Rederal .20 from .18

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Owens-Illinois .05

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Bio-Path Holdings 1 for 20 reverse split

China Bat Group Inc 1 for 5 reverse split

Scorpio Tankers 1 for 10 reverse split

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Apptio Inc Cl A

Imperva Inc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

China Commercial Credit Inc to China Bat Group Inc