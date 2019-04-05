Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Apr. 1-Apr. 5.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Artesian Resources Cl A .2459 from .2423
Bank of South Carolina .16 from .15
Bank OZK .23 from .22
Investar Holding .0525 from .05
Oxford Industries .37 from .34
Science Applications Intl .37 from .31
TJX Cos .23 from .195
UDR .3425 from .32250
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Banco Bradesco Ord Adr .0045
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Arca Biopharma Inc 1 for 18 reverse split
Berkley WR Corp 3 for 2 split
Midatech Pharma ADR 1 for 10 reverse split
Roadrunner Transportation Systems 1 for 25 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
Arris International plc - CommScope Holding Co (7.4B)
Blue Hills Bancorp - Independent Bank Corp (727M)
Immune Design Corp - Merck & Co (300M)
Integrated Device Technology - Renesas Electronics Corp (6.7B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Dow Inc
RMG Acquisition Corp
RMG Acquisition Corp warrants
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc
Ruhnm Holding Ltd ADS
Silk Road Medical Inc
Tradeweb Markets Inc Cl A (IPO)
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Southcross Energy Partners
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Aceto Corp
Iberiabank Corp 6.1pc pfd D
National Commerce Corp
Pershing Gold Corp
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Axovant Sciences Ltd to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd
DSW Inc to Designer Brands Inc
KCAP Financial Inc to Portman Ridge Finance Corp