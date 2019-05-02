Wesco Aircraft: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VALENCIA, Calif. (AP) _ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $12 million.

On a per-share basis, the Valencia, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The aircraft parts distributor posted revenue of $426.5 million in the period.

Wesco Aircraft shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.38, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

