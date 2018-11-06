Weyco: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 60 cents.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $78.4 million in the period.

Weyco shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.83, a climb of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEYS