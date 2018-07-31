XO Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ XO Group Inc. (XOXO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The newlywed and pregnancy website operator posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period.

XO Group shares have climbed 69 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 70 percent in the last 12 months.

