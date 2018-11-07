Xoma: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Xoma Corp. (XOMA) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $896,000 in the period.

Xoma shares have declined 65 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 47 percent in the last 12 months.

