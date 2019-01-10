BMW Motorrad shows off self-driving R 1200 GS motorcycle at CES

While autonomous car makers may seemingly be set on fundamentally changing transportation as we know it ruining everything for driving enthusiasts everywhere, is BMW Motorrad about to blow up motorcycling as we know it?

Well, not exactly, but the German motorcycle maker is showing off a self-driving R 1200 GS at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas — and it's crazy.

The CES bike trick is more than just an incredible sight gag, BMW says that research and development coming out of the technology, which allows the bike to start, stop and corner by itself will allow the company to improve rider aids and help real-life riders improve their skills and ride more safely. In other words: BMW does not intend to produce a self-riding bike for consumers.

Meanwhile, Ducati announced this week a partnership with Audi, Ford and Qualcomm to develop C-V2X "vehicle to everything" communication technology to extend technologically advanced safety features like collision and blind spot warnings to riders.

While purists may scoff, many riders eagerly await such safety technology, which usually trails automobiles. Heck, we only got anti-lock brakes in the 1990s.