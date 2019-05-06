Microsoft's offers software tools to secure elections

Microsoft is announcing an ambitious effort intended to make U.S. voting more secure and verifiable.

The company will offer free open-source software that several top U.S. elections vendors say they will explore incorporating into their voting equipment.

The software kit is being developed with Oregon-based Galois, which is separately creating a secure voting system prototype under contract with the Pentagon's advanced research agency, DARPA.

The Microsoft kit is dubbed "ElectionGuard." It was announced Monday by CEO Satya Nadella at a Seattle developer's conference.

Microsoft says the kit it will be available beginning this summer with prototypes ready to pilot for next year's general elections.