Photo: Jacques Brinon / Associated Press 2014
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he fired the company's top spokesman over use of the N-word.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he fired the company's top spokesman over use of the N-word.
Photo: Jacques Brinon / Associated Press 2014
Here's a look at incidents revolving around race and racism that have caught headlines.
Here's a look at incidents revolving around race and racism that have caught headlines.
Photo: Huy Mach/Associated Press
Controversy and protests erupted in the fall after white police officer Darren Wilson fatally shot unarmed black man Michael Brown, 18, on Aug. 9, 2014 in Ferguson, Miss. Wilson was cleared of all charges on Nov. 24, and resigned from the Ferguson Police Department shortly after. Since then, people across the nation have protested against racism in the police force.
In this photo, Michael Brown's father, Michael Brown Sr., center left, his mother, Lesley McSpadden, center, and stepfather, Louis Head, center right, join protesters in a rally in Ferguson, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. His death stoked national discourse about police tactics and race. (AP Photo/St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Huy Mach)
Read more: Judge puts limits on police tactics in Missouri less
Photo: Huy Mach, Associated Press
Controversy and protests erupted in the fall after white police officer Darren Wilson fatally shot unarmed black man Michael Brown, 18, on Aug. 9, 2014 in Ferguson, Miss. Wilson was cleared of all charges on ... more
In early December 2014, Chris Harris, a board member at Hooks Independent School District in north Texas, posted a meme of a KKK member with the caption "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas.” Harris posted several “racially sensitive” statements, which led to her resignation, Hooks Superintendent Ronnie Thompson told Raw Story
. She posted the meme after a grand jury’s decision to not indict officer Darren Wilson for fatally shooting Michael Brown.
less
Photo: User, Raw Story
In early December 2014, Chris Harris, a board member at Hooks Independent School District in north Texas, posted a meme of a KKK member with the caption "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas.” Harris posted ... more
A fraternity at the University of Texas at Austin is taking heat for hosting an alleged "border patrol" party at its house within spitting distance of the university campus on Saturday night. Partygoers attending a bash hosted by UT's chapter of the national Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, known as Texas Fiji, wore ponchos, sombreros and construction gear while others wore military camoflauge outfits near photo cutout boards of people in traditional Mexican garb, a bar painted to look like a Mexican flag and a giant cutout of Patrón tequila, The Daily Texan reported. less
Photo: Julia Brouillette/The Daily Texan
A fraternity at the University of Texas at Austin is taking heat for hosting an alleged "border patrol" party at its house within spitting distance of the university campus on Saturday night. Partygoers ... more
The University of Oklahoma chapter of a national fraternity was shuttered March 8, 2015 after a video of members allegedly engaging in a racist chant surfaced online. The video — obtained and published on Twitter by Unheard, an "alliance of black students organized for change within campus administration and atmosphere" — supposedly shows Sigma Alpha Epsilon members at the university chanting, "There will never be a (racial slur) at SAE!" The alleged behavior drew quick condemnation online and from university president David Boren. less
Photo: Fechter, Joshua I, Screenshot Via Twitter
The University of Oklahoma chapter of a national fraternity was shuttered March 8, 2015 after a video of members allegedly engaging in a racist chant surfaced online. The video — obtained and published on ... more
The Zeta Tau Alpha international women's fraternity at Texas Tech came under fire after they held a "Border Patrol" party. Photos leaked anonymously to Gawker
show members of ZTA dressed up as sexy border patrol cops detaining others dressed in sombreros and holding maracas.
less
Photo: Fechter, Joshua I, Courtesy Of Gawker
... more
The Zeta Tau Alpha international women's fraternity at Texas Tech came under fire after they held a "Border Patrol" party. Photos leaked anonymously to Gawker
show members of ZTA dressed up as sexy border
Clay Jackson, a junior varsity basketball coach at Allen High School, was placed on administrative leave in December 2014 after allegations surfaced that he repeatedly called a student player "Buckwheat," a black character from "Little Rascals." Photo via WFAA less
Clay Jackson, a junior varsity basketball coach at Allen High School, was placed on administrative leave in December 2014 after allegations surfaced that he repeatedly called a student player "Buckwheat," a ... more
Retail giant Sears yanked a “swastika ring” sold on its website by a third party, which sparked outrage on social media, in October. An outside company, CET Domain, was selling the ring with a description that read, “"This gothic jewelry item in particular features a Swastika ring that's made of .925 Thai silver. Not for Neo Nazi or any Nazi implication. These jewelry items are going to make you look beautiful at your next dinner date." Sears said they have also removed similar items from online shelves.
less
Photo: Fechter, Joshua I, Screenshot Via Twitter
Retail giant Sears yanked a “swastika ring” sold on its website by a third party, which sparked outrage on social media, in October. An outside company, CET Domain, was selling the ring with a description ... more
A T-shirt available on Etsy featuring University of Texas head football coach Charlie Strong drew condemnation for using the phrase, "Black is the new Brown," referring to Strong's race and former coach Mack Brown. less
Photo: Courtesy Etsy
A T-shirt available on Etsy featuring University of Texas head football coach Charlie Strong drew condemnation for using the phrase, "Black is the new Brown," referring to Strong's race and former coach Mack ... more
Austin-based Strange Fruit Public Relations dropped its name after social media users questioned its name, most affiliated with a 1937 protest song about the lynching of African-Americans. Mary Mickel, who co-founded the firm with Ali Slutsky, said they were unaware of the song “Strange Fruit” when they named the company in 2012. The 1930s protests and song evolved from a photo of the lynching of two African-American men, Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith, who were accused of murdering a white factory worker.
less
Photo: Fechter, Joshua I, Twitter
Austin-based Strange Fruit Public Relations dropped its name after social media users questioned its name, most affiliated with a 1937 protest song about the lynching of African-Americans. Mary Mickel, who ... more
Dallas police are searching for suspects accused of in the shooting death of Ahmed Al-Jumaili, a 36-year-old man who recently emigrated from Iraq, while he, his brother and his wife took photos of snow outside of their apartment on March 4, 2015. Surveillance video released by the Dallas Police Department on March 6, 2015, shows four people who may be involved in the shooting walking in snow near the complex.
Pictured, Al-Jumaili with his wife Zahraa shortly after they reunited roughly three weeks ago. less
Photo: Photo Via LaunchGood
Dallas police are searching for suspects accused of in the shooting death of Ahmed Al-Jumaili, a 36-year-old man who recently emigrated from Iraq, while he, his brother and his wife took photos of snow outside ... more
Aaryn Gries, 22, a student at Texas State University, made several racist remarks on the CBS show "Big Brother" toward an Asian-American contestant during the show's 2013 run, calling Helen Kim a "squinty-eyed Asian" and telling her to "shut up and go make some (expletive) rice." less
Photo: Cliff Lipson, CBS
Aaryn Gries, 22, a student at Texas State University, made several racist remarks on the CBS show "Big Brother" toward an Asian-American contestant during the show's 2013 run, calling Helen Kim a "squinty-eyed ... more
During the Ebola scare, Navarro College in Corsicana in Texas denied admission to applicants from countries with confirmed Ebola cases, even if those nations have no current cases of the disease. Idris Ayodeji Bello, an advocate for Africans in the United States, took to Twitter on Oct. 12 to circulate a letter from telling applicants the college "is not accepting international students from countries with confirmed Ebola cases."
less
Photo: Fechter, Joshua I, Twitter
During the Ebola scare, Navarro College in Corsicana in Texas denied admission to applicants from countries with confirmed Ebola cases, even if those nations have no current cases of the disease. Idris Ayodeji ... more
Texas Gov. Rick Perry came under fire in 2011 after The Washington Post reported that a 1,070-acre plot in Paint Creek where Perry regularly invited friends, family members and other lawmakers to hunt had a large rock at its entrance with the word "Niggerhead" written on it. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) less
Photo: Patrick Semansky, FRE / AP
Texas Gov. Rick Perry came under fire in 2011 after The Washington Post reported that a 1,070-acre plot in Paint Creek where Perry regularly invited friends, family members and other lawmakers to hunt had a ... more
The Rev. Rafael Cruz, pictured, father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told a crowd of Republicans that black people “need to be educated” and stop supporting minimum wage because it will increase unemployment rates among blacks. He made the statement at the Western Williamson County Republican Club on Aug. 21, where he was encouraging members to purchase "Please Stop Helping Us: How Liberals Make It Harder for Blacks to Succeed" authored by Jason Riley, an African-American member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board.
less
Photo: Pat Sullivan, File Photo
The Rev. Rafael Cruz, pictured, father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told a crowd of Republicans that black people “need to be educated” and stop supporting minimum wage because it will increase ... more
English teacher Vinita Hegwood was suspended after Tweeting "Who the (expletive) made you dumb duck (sic) (expletive) crackers think I give a squat (expletive) about your opinions about my opinions RE: #Ferguson? Kill yourselves,” referring to the protests against racism in Ferguson, Miss.
less
Photo: Fechter, Joshua I, Twitter
English teacher Vinita Hegwood was suspended after Tweeting "Who the (expletive) made you dumb duck (sic) (expletive) crackers think I give a squat (expletive) about your opinions about my opinions RE: ... more
Esther Stokes, a 62-year-old former teacher in Montgomery, was accused of fondling a black female student, 7, in April 2013. Stokes claimed she could not have done so because she "doesn't like black and students" and is "prejudiced." She also told police that "she does not like the complainant" and has "very little to no interaction" with her. less
Photo: Humble PD
Esther Stokes, a 62-year-old former teacher in Montgomery, was accused of fondling a black female student, 7, in April 2013. Stokes claimed she could not have done so because she "doesn't like black and ... more
The newly established University of Texas Rio Grande Valley revealed their new mascot, the vaquero, which has seen some backlash because it seems to be demeaning towards Tejanos. Shortly after the announcement, photos on social media showed students dressed in sombreros and sarapes to protest the UT System’s view of residents in the Rio Grande Valley.
less
Photo: Nathan Lambrecht / Nathan Lambrecht / Associated Press
The newly established University of Texas Rio Grande Valley revealed their new mascot, the vaquero, which has seen some backlash because it seems to be demeaning towards Tejanos. Shortly after the announcement, ... more
Entertainment restaurant Dave and Buster’s came under fire after Tweeting an overused joke in November. The company Tweeted, "'I hate tacos' said no Juan ever #TacoTuesday” and then deleted it before Tweeting an apology.
less
Entertainment restaurant Dave and Buster’s came under fire after Tweeting an overused joke in November. The company Tweeted, "'I hate tacos' said no Juan ever #TacoTuesday” and then deleted it before ... more
Chris Rincon, a former car wash worker in Houston, was fired from his job after racially disparaging comments he made about the First Family on Facebook found their way onto a Tumblr page dedicated to making people who publish racist remarks online lose their jobs. less
Photo: Racists Getting Fired/Tumblr
Chris Rincon, a former car wash worker in Houston, was fired from his job after racially disparaging comments he made about the First Family on Facebook found their way onto a Tumblr page dedicated to making ... more
The San Antonio Independent School District filed a complaint with the UIL in March 2012 after Alamo Heights students chanted “USA! USA!” following a boys basketball game against Edison High School, which had a predominantly Hispanic roster. less
Photo: TOM REEL, Express-News
The San Antonio Independent School District filed a complaint with the UIL in March 2012 after Alamo Heights students chanted “USA! USA!” following a boys basketball game against Edison High School, which ... more
The Roswell Daily Record is taking heat on social media after publishing an editorial cartoon that seemingly calls on African-Americans and Latinos to leave the New Mexico city.
The Roswell Daily Record is taking heat on social media after publishing an editorial cartoon that seemingly calls on African-Americans and Latinos to leave the New Mexico city.
Photo: Fechter, Joshua I, Screenshot Via Facebook
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2014 file photo, Reed Hastings, CEO and founder of Netflix, right, sits with Jonathan Friedland, global director of communications, as they pose for a portrait during a press conference about their three years of doing business in Latin America, in Mexico City. Hastings says he fired the company's top spokesman over use of the N-word. The spokesman, Friedland, confirmed in tweets Friday, June 22, 2018, that he was leaving the company, saying he was insensitive in speaking with his team about words that offend in comedy. less
Photo: Berenice Bautista, AP
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2014 file photo, Reed Hastings, CEO and founder of Netflix, right, sits with Jonathan Friedland, global director of communications, as they pose for a portrait during a press conference ... more
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Netflix Executive Communications Director Jonathan Friedland poses for photo during a red carpet event in Mexico City. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he fired the company's top spokesman over use of the N-word. The spokesman, Friedland, confirmed in tweets Friday, June 22, 2018, that he was leaving the company, saying he was insensitive in speaking with his team about words that offend in comedy. less
Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Netflix Executive Communications Director Jonathan Friedland poses for photo during a red carpet event in Mexico City. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he fired the ... more
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he fired the company's top spokesman over use of the N-word.
The spokesman, Jonathan Friedland, confirmed in tweets that he was leaving the company, saying he was insensitive in speaking with his team about words that offend in comedy.
In a memo to employees, published by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed by Netflix, Hastings says Friedland used the word twice — first in a meeting of public relations staff several months ago about sensitive words. Hastings wrote that several people told Friedland how inappropriate and hurtful his use of the word was.
Hastings says Friedland, who is white, later repeated the word with human resources staff trying to address the original incident. Hastings wrote the second incident "confirmed a deep lack of understanding."