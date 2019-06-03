School's plans for facial recognition system raises concerns

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A school district in western New York is testing a facial recognition system intended to spot potentially dangerous intruders, but state officials are among those raising privacy concerns.

Facial recognition has been gaining ground on city streets and in some businesses but is so far rare in public schools.

The system installed by Lockport City Schools is designed to check faces against a database of suspended students and staff, sex offenders and other potential threats.

State education officials said Monday they'd been assured by the district that no facial recognition software will be used this week while testing of other components is underway. They say a visit to the district is planned.

The New York Civil Liberties Union, citing privacy and civil rights concerns, opposes the technology in schools.