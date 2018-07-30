Spain in talks with cabs protesting ride-hailing services

MADRID (AP) — Striking taxi drivers in Spain brought traffic in parts of major cities to a standstill Monday by stopping their vehicles in major thoroughfares in protest against ride-hailing services.

The Paseo de la Castellana, one of Madrid's longest and broadest avenues, was a sea of hundreds of unmoving white taxis. Protesters played soccer and relaxed on sun loungers on the usually busy main road, while the knock-on effects on traffic spread across the capital.

Elsewhere, traffic around Barcelona's busy El Prat airport was chaotic, and the city's Gran Via was a logjam of vehicles. Valencia, on the east coast, also felt the strike.

Representatives of taxi driver unions and Spain's government were meeting to find a way out of the open-ended strike.

The Ministry of Development said it would also hold talks with representatives of drivers working for apps like Uber and Cabify.

Taxi drivers are angered by a court's decision to temporarily suspend Barcelona's move to curb the operation of private companies. They also demand a ratio of 1 to 30 private versus public taxi licenses.