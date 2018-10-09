The Latest: Google's new Pixel phones mirror industry trends

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Google's new Pixel phones (all times local):

1 p.m.

Google's new Pixel phones will mirror the industry trend moving the devices toward lusher and bigger screens, coupled with more fine-tuning of the cameras for better selfies and other pictures.

The Pixel phones unveiled Tuesday in New York come in two different sizes, but both feature high-definition screens that span from one edge to another. It's the first time that Google has embraced a format that Apple adopted last year with the iPhone X.

The Pixel 3 will be available Oct. 18 and sell at prices starting at $799. That's $200 below the least expensive iPhone XS that came out last month.

Google also introduced a new device called Home Hub that pairs a small display screen with an internet-connected speaker. That's similar to Amazon's Echo Show and a new Facebook device called Portal. The Home Hub will sell for $149, undercutting the Show and Portal.

