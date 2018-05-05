The Latest: Police: Other car in Waymo crash ran red light

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a collision involving a Waymo-owned autonomous vehicle (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Police in a Phoenix suburb say a driver whose sedan collided with a self-driving vehicle owned by Waymo has been cited for running a red light.

Chandler Police Department spokesman Seth Tyler says that the Waymo-owned Chrysler minivan was in manual mode and slowing for the red light when the collision occurred Friday.

Police had said initially that the Waymo minivan was in autonomous mode with a person in the driver's seat.

Tyler said Saturday that investigators determined the accident occurred after a Honda sedan ran a red light and swerved to avoid a vehicle entering the intersection.

The Honda and the Waymo vehicle had significant damage.

Tyler says the Waymo driver had injuries that required hospitalization. He did not elaborate.

Waymo is Google's self-driving car spinoff.

10:15 p.m.

The company says in a statement that its mission is to make roads safer. It released a video of the moments before the collision.

The safety of self-driving technology has come under recent scrutiny.

A pedestrian in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe died in March after she was struck by a self-driving Uber vehicle. It was the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle.