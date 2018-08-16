Photo: Seth Wenig, AP
In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels using Google Maps in New York. Days after an Associated Press investigation revealed that Google is storing the locations of users even if they turn a privacy setting called "Location History" off, the company has changed a help page that erroneously described how the setting works.
Photo: Seth Wenig, AP
If you want to shut down or limit what Google collects from your phone, here are the places to check. Understanding the full extent of Google's collection requires deeper digging through settings, not only on your phone but also on your Google account.
Phone

To disable location tracking on an Android device, head to the "Security and location" section of your settings app, and tap "Location." Depending on what version of Android you have, the steps may vary from there, but you should be able to find a setting that lets you switch this to "off."

On an iPhone, head to the "Privacy" section of the Settings app and turn "Location Services" off.
Phone

Google account: Location History

You can find this in your Google account settings online, by navigating to "Personal Info and Privacy" and then looking for "My Activity." On an Android device, you can also use your settings app to access your account settings. In this case, activity will appear under a section called "Data & personalization."

Once there, the "Location History" section offers the option to turn the setting off, and also to review and delete the information Google has collected thus far.

Google offers the option to turn off location history for your whole account or just certain devices.

Google account: Location History

Google account: Web and App Activity

This is the real trove of information, where Google keeps not only location information from apps but also a variety of other information, such as browser or Google Maps searches you've made while logged into your Google account. It also keeps track of what devices you've used while logged into your Google account.

Again, you can find this menu either in your Android smartphone settings for your Google account - in the "Data & Personalization" section - or by logging into the privacy settings of your Google account on a mobile or desktop site.

The system is designed to let you delete data by category or time period. If you want to delete what Google has collected on you already in this area, hit the three dots at the top and select "Delete."

Google account: Web and App Activity

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has revised a help page that erroneously described how its "Location History" setting works, clarifying for users that it still tracks their location even if they turn the setting off.

On Monday, an Associated Press investigation revealed that several Google apps and websites store user location even if users have turned off Location History. Google has not changed that practice.

Disabling location history on your phone isn't enough to stop Google from tracking your whereabouts, the Associated Press revealed. To ensure your whereabouts are not being saved, Wired magazine's Emily Dreyfuss tells you how to turn off "web and app activity" tracking in your Google account.

But its help page now states: "This setting does not affect other location services on your device." It also acknowledges that "some location data may be saved as part of your activity on other services, like Search and Maps."

Previously, the page stated: "with Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored."

The AP observed that the change occurred midday Thursday, three days after the AP's initial report.

In a statement to the AP, Google said: "We have been updating the explanatory language about Location History to make it more consistent and clear across our platforms and help centers."