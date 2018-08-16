You can find this in your Google account settings online, by navigating to "Personal Info and Privacy" and then looking for "My Activity." On an Android device, you can also use your settings app to access your account settings. In this case, activity will appear under a section called "Data & personalization."

Once there, the "Location History" section offers the option to turn the setting off, and also to review and delete the information Google has collected thus far.

Google offers the option to turn off location history for your whole account or just certain devices.