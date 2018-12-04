10 librarians each receive $5,000 prize

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pittsburgh librarian who advocates for immigrants and refugees and a librarian from rural North Carolina who helps patrons navigate the internet are among 10 winners of the I Love My Librarian Award.

The awards were announced Tuesday by the American Library Association. Winners, each of whom receive $5,000, are nominated by local library users.

Winners include Nancy Daniel of Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton, North Carolina, and Paula Kelly of Pittsburgh's Whitehall Public Library. Also cited were Ginny Blackson from Ellensburg, Washington; Joy Bridwell of Box Elder, Montana; and Tamara Cox of Piedmont, South Carolina.

The others include Baltimore City College's Jennifer Berg Gaither, Stephanie Hartwell-Mandella of Bedford, New York, and Linda Robinson of Mansfield, Connecticut.

A full list of winners can be found on www.ilovelibraries.org/ilovemylibrarian