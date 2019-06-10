https://www.dariennewsonline.com/entertainment/article/AP-NewsAlert-13964207.php AP NewsAlert Updated 10:56 pm EDT, Sunday, June 9, 2019 NEW YORK (AP) — 'The Ferryman' wins Tony Award for best play. Most Popular 1 4 family members arrested following domestic dispute 2 Oklahoma State's wild 6-5 win over Texas Tech forces Game 3 3 1 killed, 5 injured when crane topples on Dallas apartments 4 3 charged in debit card scheme 5 Jennifer Dulos case: Police conduct late-night search at estranged husband’s home 6 Bridgeport is one of the top 10 cities for buying a house in 2019 7 New Canaan mom Jennifer Dulos is missing: What we know so far View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.