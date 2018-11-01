AP PHOTOS: Royal couple dazzle fans on South Pacific tour

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prince Harry and wife Meghan broke news they're expecting their first child during their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Harry also scaled the Sydney Harbor Bridge to raise a flag marking the arrival of the Invictus Games, his brainchild and the focus of the royal visit. The event, founded by Harry in 2014, gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and to find inspiration to recover.

The highly anticipated news of the pregnancy was announced after the couple arrived in Sydney at the start of the tour that also took them to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Among those taken by surprise by the announcement were their hosts, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne Cosgrove. The governor-general, who represents Queen Elizabeth II, Australia's head of state and Harry's grandmother, sent staff to hastily buy a toy kangaroo with a joey in its pouch and a tiny pair of Australian sheep skin boots for their pregnant guest.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is due to give birth in the spring, had her busy schedule cut back on some of more than 70 engagements planned on their tour.

On the trip, Meghan has shown she is prepared to continue speaking out about feminist issues in her new role as a royal. In Wellington, she gave a speech congratulating New Zealand on becoming the first in the world to allow women to vote some 125 years ago.