Anderson Cooper has a 2-book deal, first expected in 2022

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018 file photo, host Anderson Cooper attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Anderson Cooper has a two-book deal and plans to collaborate with historian-novelist Katherine Howe.

Harper announced Tuesday the 51-year-old CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" correspondent will work on two books of nonfiction with Howe, who specializes in novels about witchcraft, including "The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs" and "The Physick Book of Deliverance Dane." The first release is scheduled for 2022. Harper declined to share further details.

Cooper is the best-selling author of "Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War, Disasters, and Survival" and "The Rainbow Comes and Goes," which he wrote with his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.