'Bathroom bill' fallout: North Carolina to lose Netflix show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The lingering fallout from North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill" may force a new Netflix series about the state's Outer Banks to film in South Carolina.

Show creator Jonas Pate tells The StarNews of Wilmington that Netflix has picked up "OBX," with filming slated to begin this spring. He says the streaming service passed on filming in North Carolina because of a clause in HB2's replacement that halts new local antidiscrimination ordinances until 2020.

Pate says that clause is costing Wilmington "70 good, clean, pension-paying jobs." The production is projected to spend around $60 million where it films.

Pate says "OBX" could still film where it's set if legislators accelerate the clause's sunset. Incoming state Sen. Harper Peterson says he'd like to see the issue brought up at the start of the General Assembly's session.

