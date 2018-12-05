Bruce Springsteen: No tour with E Street band in 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen will not be touring with the E Street Band in 2019.

Springsteen on Tuesday posted on Twitter that they hope to be back soon. But The Boss says he wants a break after his "Springsteen on Broadway" show wraps up on Dec. 15 and he's working on various recording projects.

Springsteen says members of the band are out performing with their own projects and deserve support.

Springsteen wished his fans "Happy Holidays!"