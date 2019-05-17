'Caine Mutiny,' 'Winds of War' author Herman Wouk has died

FILE - This May 15, 2000, file photo, shows Pulitzer Prize-winning author Herman Wouk in Palm Springs, Calif. Wouk died in his sleep early Friday, May 17, 2019, according to his literary agent Amy Rennert. He was 103.

NEW YORK (AP) — Herman Wouk (wohk), the versatile author of "The Caine Mutiny" and the World War II epics "The Winds of War" and "War and Remembrance," has died at age 103.

Literary agent Amy Rennert says Wouk died in his sleep early Friday at his home in Palm Springs, California.

He won the Pulitzer Prize in 1952 for "The Caine Mutiny," the classic Navy drama that made Captain Queeg a symbol of authority gone mad. He adapted his two-part war epic into a highly rated TV miniseries that aired in the 1980s.

Wouk's Jewish faith inspired his stories of religious values and secular success. "Marjorie Morningstar," published in 1955, was one of the first million-selling novels about Jewish life.