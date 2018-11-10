Wildfire torches famed movie site, sends celebrities fleeing

Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, is seen after it was decimated by a wildfire Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Augura Hills, Calif. Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, is seen after it was decimated by a wildfire Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Augura Hills, Calif. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, is seen after it was decimated by a wildfire Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, is seen after it was decimated by a wildfire Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California has scorched a historic movie site recently used by the HBO series "Westworld" and forced numerous celebrities to join the thousands fleeing flames that have claimed homes and prompted the total evacuation of the celebrity enclave Malibu. Kim Kardashian West, Scott Baio, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro are among numerous celebrities forced to evacuate their homes, in some cases hurriedly trying to arrange transport for their horses. Some, like del Toro and Caitlyn Jenner, did not know the fate of their homes. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California has scorched a historic movie site recently ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, is seen after it was decimated by a wildfire Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, is seen after it was decimated by a wildfire Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, is seen after it was decimated by a wildfire Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, is seen after it was decimated by a wildfire Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

The Welcome of Paradise sign in August 2011. The Welcome of Paradise sign in August 2011. Photo: Wikimedia

Firefighters struggle to keep flames from a condominium complex on Pacific Coast Highway in the Point Dume area of Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Known as the Woolsey fire, it has consumed thousands of acres and destroyed multiple homes. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) less Firefighters struggle to keep flames from a condominium complex on Pacific Coast Highway in the Point Dume area of Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Known as the Woolsey fire, it has consumed thousands of ... more Photo: Reed Saxon, Associated Press

Cars pass through Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Cars pass through Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle

Cathy Fallon reacts as she stands near the charred remains of her home Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. "I'll be darned if I'm going to let those horses burn in the fire" said Fallon, who stayed on her property to protect her 14 horses, "It has to be true love." All 14 of the horses survived. (AP Photo/John Locher) less Cathy Fallon reacts as she stands near the charred remains of her home Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. "I'll be darned if I'm going to let those horses burn in the fire" said Fallon, who stayed on her ... more Photo: John Locher, Associated Press

A destroyed antique shop is seen off of Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. A destroyed antique shop is seen off of Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle

A downed tree blocks Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. A downed tree blocks Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle

A telephone poll burns off of Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. A telephone poll burns off of Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle

A downed telephone pole off of Elliott Road after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. A downed telephone pole off of Elliott Road after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle

Camp Fire evacuee Christine Fitzsimmons, 50 gets emotional as she realizes she must change her mailing address while sitting with her dog Sputnik at the Red Cross shelter in Chico, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. less Camp Fire evacuee Christine Fitzsimmons, 50 gets emotional as she realizes she must change her mailing address while sitting with her dog Sputnik at the Red Cross shelter in Chico, California, on Friday, Nov. ... more Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle

Haze is seen off of Skyway Highway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Haze is seen off of Skyway Highway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle

Haze from the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Haze from the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle

Fire smolders in a destroyed home in the 2400 block of Hillcrest Dr at Quinta Vista Dr in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday morning, Nov. 9, 2018. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Fire smolders in a destroyed home in the 2400 block of Hillcrest Dr at Quinta Vista Dr in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday morning, Nov. 9, 2018. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Photo: Al Seib, TNS

Safeway shopping carts are seen destroyed off of Clark Road after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Safeway shopping carts are seen destroyed off of Clark Road after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, California, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle

Abandoned vehicles line Skyway after a wildfire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Abandoned vehicles line Skyway after a wildfire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press

Rocklin police officer Randy Law tends to a horse that was found wandering after the Camp Fire moved through the area on Nov. 9, 2018 in Paradise, Calif. Rocklin police officer Randy Law tends to a horse that was found wandering after the Camp Fire moved through the area on Nov. 9, 2018 in Paradise, Calif. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Kenan Marting of Carpenteria Fire prevents flames from spreading onto the home he is standing on, located on Almon Dr. in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2018. The home at left was destroyed in the Woolsey Fire. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/TNS) less Kenan Marting of Carpenteria Fire prevents flames from spreading onto the home he is standing on, located on Almon Dr. in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2018. The home at left was destroyed in the Woolsey ... more Photo: Mel Melcon / TNS







































Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Image 1 of / 21 Caption Close Wildfire torches famed movie site, sends celebrities fleeing 1 / 21 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California has scorched a historic movie site recently used by the HBO series "Westworld" and forced numerous celebrities to join the thousands fleeing flames that have claimed homes and prompted the total evacuation of the celebrity enclave Malibu.

Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Scott Baio, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro are among numerous celebrities forced to evacuate their homes, in some cases hurriedly trying to arrange transport for their horses. Some, like del Toro and Caitlyn Jenner, did not know the fate of their homes, but the wind-driven wildfire has destroyed the home of "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson and the historic Paramount Ranch where shows like HBO's "Westworld" and "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" were filmed.

The blaze started Thursday night and by Friday had pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and other nearby areas.

Alyssa Milano said her home was "in jeopardy" amid her attempts to safely evacuate her five horses. The actress ultimately got the help she needed and tweeted that her horses were safe. "My children are safe. ... Everything with a heartbeat is safe."

The celebrity website TMZ reported that Jenner's home was burned, but the Olympic gold medalist said in an Instagram video that she didn't know "whether the house made it or not." She confirmed she was safe.

Kardashian West posted video on Instagram of an area on fire with a message "Pray for Calabasas." She said she landed back home, spent one hour packing and evacuated shortly afterward.

Gaga also took to social media letting her followers know she evacuated Friday morning as she shared a few videos focused on the smoke-filled skies. The singer said she is "sending my prayers" to everyone impacted by the fire.

Derrickson said he is safe despite losing his home.

Cher is concerned about her house in Malibu, an area where the actress-singer has lived for more than 45 years.

"I'm worried about my house, but there is nothing I can do," she tweeted. "Friends houses have burned. I can't bear the thought of there being no Malibu I've had a house in Malibu since 1972."

In addition to dozens of homes destroyed, Paramount Ranch's "Western Town," a landmark film location that included a jail, hotel and saloon, had burned to the ground.

The ranch served as a location for productions ranging from 1938's "The Adventures of Marco Polo" to TV shows "The Mentalist" and "Weeds." The set in the mountains west of Los Angeles dates to 1927 when Paramount Pictures leased the ranch and began making films there.

Western Town specifically was built for TV productions in the 1950s and was used for such westerns as "The Cisco Kid" and "Dick Powell's Zane Grey Theatre."

Filming continued for decades even as the ranch changed hands. It was acquired by the National Park Service in 1980 but has continued to function as a filming location, serving as a location for the first two seasons of the sci-fi series "Westworld." HBO said it did not know the extent of the damage and expressed concern for "all those affected by these horrible fires."

When not in use for filming, visitors could stroll through Western Town while hiking or riding through on horseback.

Actor James Woods asked nearly 2 million of his Twitter followers to use the hashtag #CampFireJamesWoods to help share names of those who are missing in a separate wildfire in Northern California that has claimed five lives.

He also tweeted resources for horse owners to have their animals evacuated from the Southern California blaze, and called Milano's report that her family and horses had been evacuated "good news."

Woods was not among those displaced — he tweeted that he was on the East Coast.

___

Associated Press Writer John Antczak contributed to the report in Los Angeles.