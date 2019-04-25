Emilio Estefan to make a documentary late star Jenni Rivera

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary on Jenni Rivera with unseen concert footage from her last performance is being developed by Emilio Estefan.

The Latin music mogul and television producer Dave Broome have partnered with the Rivera family, who gave them exclusive rights to produce the film. They plan to release it later this year.

It will include material from the show the 43-year-old Rivera gave in Monterrey, Mexico, on the eve before the plane crash that claimed her life in 2012, as well as footage from behind the scenes.

It will also show archival material and interviews by Estefan, who praised the singer's courage to openly talk about issues such as sexual abuse.