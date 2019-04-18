Fleetwood Mac announces rescheduled dates for tour

FILE - This March 29, 2019 file photo shows Inductee Stevie Nicks, center, posing with other members of Fleetwood Mac, from left, Mike Campbell, John McVie, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. Fleetwood Mac has announced rescheduled dates for its North America tour which were postponed earlier this month because singer Stevie Nicks had the flu. The Grammy-winning band is set to play Boston on Oct. 28 and Philadelphia on Nov. 3. Canadian dates include Quebec City on Oct. 30, Toronto and Nov. 1, Winnipeg of Nov. 7, Calgary on Nov. 10 and Edmonton on Nov. 30. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - This March 29, 2019 file photo shows Inductee Stevie Nicks, center, posing with other members of Fleetwood Mac, from left, Mike Campbell, John McVie, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood at the Rock & Roll ... more Photo: Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Photo: Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fleetwood Mac announces rescheduled dates for tour 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fleetwood Mac has announced rescheduled dates for its North America tour that were postponed earlier this month because singer Stevie Nicks had the flu.

The Grammy-winning band is set to play Boston on Oct. 28 and Philadelphia on Nov. 3. Canadian dates include Quebec City on Oct. 30, Toronto on Nov. 1, Winnipeg on Nov. 7, Calgary on Nov. 10 and Edmonton on Nov. 30.

All previously held tickets will be honored and new tickets will also go on sale.

The Fleetwood Mac tour features original band members Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham isn't on the tour after they parted ways in 2018.