Kim Kardashian West says Khloe-Tristan situation is a mess

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team media day in Independence, Ohio, on Sept. 25, 2017. Kim Kardashian West is speaking out publicly for the first time about her sister Khloe's relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson. In Monday’s segment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she described it as a "sad situation." Kardashian West said Khloe's main focus is on being a mom. less This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan ... more Photo: AP Kim Kardashian West says Khloe-Tristan situation is a mess 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West is speaking out publicly about her sister Khloe's relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe gave birth to a baby girl named True earlier this month, days after a video surfaced of Thompson where it appeared he was cheating on her. On Monday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kardashian West said: "I don't even know how to describe it besides it's so (expletive) up."

She describes it as a "sad situation." Kardashian West says Khloe's main focus is on being a mom. She's taking some alone time with the baby to figure out what to do next.

Kardashian West also was careful not to say too much because she says True would one day be old enough to comprehend the situation.